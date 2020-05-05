Delaying reopening hurts
business owners, economy
Editor, Times Dispatch:
It is easy to say, “Well, it is just another week extension, then we can open. Better to be safe, and wait.” But when the shutdown already has lasted six weeks, each extra day is a big deal to our small- and medium-sized businesses.
The overwhelming majority of us have done as requested. We have sheltered in place and have taken seriously COVID-19 distancing and sanitary measures. That supposedly has made a difference. We were glad to sacrifice and rally together to help the greater welfare. But, more delays to open the economy now cause more risks to our personal finances and our economy.
The folks running the small- and medium-sized businesses in Virginia are incredibly ingenious, savvy and tenacious entrepreneurs. Let them loose. Give them reasonable guidelines, let them adapt their business models and let them get back to doing what they do best: working hard, being successful, and making us and our state prosperous.
Sure, there are risks, but rather than running and hiding, let those who are willing to face the risks advance, take action as safely as possible and relaunch our businesses and economy. Be proud of what we have accomplished together in the past couple of months. Reopen Virginia. We can stand and take on some risks now, or we can sit where we are and rust in place. At this point, there is no reason for overzealous overreaching. We cannot afford it.
John McGurn.
Henrico.
