State senator urges
reopening schools in fall
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third month and experts talk about a second wave of infections in the fall, the question becomes: Will Virginia schools be open again?
The question is not an abstract one. Since March 23, public schools in Virginia have been closed, with no activities and often haphazard online instruction.
Virginia should announce that its schools will reopen in the fall. If Gov. Ralph Northam won’t do it, then the General Assembly should. Or the judicial branch of the state government should order it. Regardless, it must happen.
Article 8 of the Constitution of Virginia states: "The General Assembly shall provide for a system of free public elementary and secondary schools for all children of school age throughout the Commonwealth, and shall seek to ensure that an educational program of high quality is established and continually maintained." No exceptions are noted.
The status quo does not meet that constitutional standard. In my home of Fairfax County, there have been repeated failures with online instruction. Even if flawlessly delivered, it is not the same as in-person instruction, especially for children in primary grades and those with special needs. Every day those children go without instruction is an irreversible loss.
Executive orders are tailored for short-term emergency situations. They cannot justify a long-term deprivation of constitutional rights, including a child’s right to an education.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, fewer than 4% of COVID-19 cases and 1% of hospitalizations are for those younger than 20. Yet we have resisted any discussion about reopening our schools.
There undoubtedly will be restrictions placed on students and teachers reentering our schools in the fall. Testing capacity is critical. But the default position should be “Open.”
State Sen. J. Chapman Petersen,
D-Fairfax City.
