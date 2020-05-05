Virus shutdown threatens
Virginia wine industry
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Every season, family farms are at risk of a crop failure that could have devastating effects on the business. Calculating crop yields and depending on grapes that can vary season to season accounts for plenty of stress for those in the Virginia wine industry. This year, the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic is having a particularly disastrous effect on small family farm wineries.
The revenue for these wineries is generated by people coming in for tastings, enjoying time with family and friends, and then purchasing wine to take home. With the understandable guidelines of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, many restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries have moved to curbside pickup or to-go options. While this is helpful, much of what we grow, make and sell still is on our shelves. Our income, and that of our employees, results from the success or failure of the business.
Unlike the West Coast wineries, Virginia wineries do not have as robust a distribution network, further impacting our ability to put our products in front of customers. Wineries in the commonwealth still are producing quality products. In order to save the small Virginia family farms, many of them wineries, please consider Virginia wines first.
Help for the commonwealth's wine industry also can come from ABC stores, which are open and can sell locally produced wines.
How we work, how we communicate and how we recreate has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. What will remain, though, is the feeling of love and joy we will have when we can gather again with friends on the patio of a favorite Virginia winery or brewery and enjoy a glass together.
If we don't love Virginia wineries now by purchasing their wine, we might lose them forever.
James Charles Bogaty.
Berryville.
