Consider consequences
before issuing mandates
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I take issue with state Sen. J. Chapman Petersen's recent Letter to the Editor, insisting that Virginia's public schools reopen in the fall, in his words, by "default." It worries me when politicians create mandates for the educational community without considering the consequences of these actions, or at least taking the time to consult education professionals regarding the short- and long-term effects of their proposed actions.
As a recently retired Virginia public school teacher, I have some perspective on this issue. The education professionals I know are anxious to get back to in-person instruction as soon as possible. However, they are waiting, as we all are, for the medical professionals to tell us when it's safe to do so, and how best to proceed. Those procedures might not be ready by this fall.
In stating no exceptions were noted in Article 8 of the Constitution of Virginia, I'm reasonably comfortable assuming its writers didn't have a global pandemic in mind at the time. It might be a better use of time if our legislators found ways to amend the state constitution to take present-day realities in mind, before they issue a mandate that could endanger the lives of our students, our education professionals and staff, and their families.
David Atkins.
North Chesterfield.
