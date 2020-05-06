Hospice, home care aides
lack protective supplies
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Home care and hospice providers across the commonwealth are asking the same question: Where did Virginia's stockpile go? We have been struggling for weeks to provide our health care workers with the protective equipment they need to stay well and their patients need to stay safe. So much of the focus has been on hospitals and nursing homes. Home care and hospice providers are on the front line as well and we have been left to fend for ourselves. If we can find protective equipment, the cost is four to five times what it normally would be and it can take weeks to receive a shipment. Medicare has provided some financial assistance, but we have yet to see one extra penny from our state Medicaid program. Our workers deserve better, and Virginia families that keep their loved ones out of facility- based care deserve better.
Marcia Tetterton.
Executive Director,
Virginia Association for Home Care and Hospice.
Henrico.
