Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been much focus on our front-line responders, including emergency medical responders, police and firefighters, health care workers, bus drivers, grocery store employees and the like. They are receiving hard-earned recognition for the jobs they must perform for the public while exposing themselves to possible COVID-19 infection. Also facing daily exposure during the pandemic are the people who work in the funeral service industry and those at the Virginia Medical Examiner's Office, who interact, manipulate and open bodies infected with the coronavirus as part of their day-to-day jobs. These folks are putting their lives on the line in order to respectfully process and make final disposition of the contaminated remains of COVID-19 decedents.
Medical examiner employees and funeral service workers go to work every day knowing that they will interact with deceased patients who still are infectious. There have been reports of a medical examiner who contracted the coronavirus from a deceased COVID-19 patient.
It is time these workers receive recognition for their dangerous work. I applaud them for their dedication, compassion and fearless attention to their hard and often unappreciated jobs. God bless our front-line workers and our last responders. They all deserve recognition.
Leah Bush,
Former Chief Medical Examiner of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
New Kent.
