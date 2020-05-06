Money spent on mailing

needed for other things

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We received a letter this week from what appeared to be the Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service. Inside was a letter from the White House claiming credit for the Economic Impact Payment as authorized by the bipartisan CARES Act.

What galls us is not that the White House is using franking privileges reserved for the nonpartisan IRS, but how much money was spent on this political mailing. If they sent it to the 150 million households in the United States, and each letter cost 50 cents, that is $75 million. Our son is a health care professional who bought his own N95 mask and filters. How much personal protective equipment  would this money have bought instead? Perhaps the Republican National Committee or President Donald Trump's re-election organization should donate an equivalent amount to the people who are saving lives.

Barry and Jan White.

Moseley.

