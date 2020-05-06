Petersen's premise looks

at wrong statistic

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Wednesday's Letter to the Editor from state Sen. J. Chapman Petersen is in sharp contrast to the Correspondent of the Day letter from Thomas Cox. Petersen cites the very low incidences of hospitalizations of youngsters as an argument for opening schools in the fall, regardless of the pandemic situation. Cox, on the other hand, reminds us of the "shared sacrifices of a global community." Cox writes, "It is hard not to compare it to the coronavirus pandemic war, and the view of so many that individuals rights and freedom are more important than shared sacrifice in a time of need." I don't think the senator knows it is not the extremely low rate of illness in youths that is relevant. It is their high propensity to spread the disease to the general public that calls for the sacrifice.

Ronald D. Reed.

Beaverdam.

