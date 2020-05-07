Based on past pandemic,
is it too soon to reopen?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The reopening of the economy might be shortsighted. The virus isn’t going away and many more deaths could be the result. Right now, we have the survival of the fittest, with those in nursing homes being the most vulnerable. The 1918-19 influenza killed 675,000 Americans. This pandemic is only several months old. My grandmother died during the influenza pandemic. My mother survived it. Let’s not open the champagne yet. Better safe than sorry.
Paul Schoenbaum.
Richmond.
There will be a 2nd and 3rd wave of COVID19. Those who are short sided will suffer the consequences...
