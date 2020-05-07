Colleges must institute

student outcome reform

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In reference to Jeff Schapiro's recent column, it is really hard to shed a tear for any of the state colleges whose sense of entitlement along with bureaucratic administrative bloat (attributable to political correctness) has contributed to the outrageous cost of a college education and record levels of student debt.

Colleges need to have skin in the game to guarantee student outcomes. They need to guarantee that a student graduates in four years and has a career path. If not, they should be on the line for half of that student's debt.

Helen Dragas, former rector at the University of Virginia, was ahead of her time when she was pushing for education reform and remote classes. Her suggestions resulted in faculty mutiny. Economic times have changed, and it is time for all universities to be part of the solution as opposed to being the problem.

R. Dwight Payne.

North Chesterfield.

