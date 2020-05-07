Evidence doesn't back
Reilly's conclusions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Reading Michael S. Reilly's recent column, "Data and evidence must guide COVID-19 response," inspired me to look at data and evidence. Reilly indicated the virus is not the lethal threat to children that it is to adults. That's a comfort to parents and children. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate people with milder cases or asymptomatic cases likely are playing a part in the spread of the virus. Reilly stated that young and healthy people developing immunity is key to slowing the spread of the virus. I wonder how he sees that being accomplished. Scientists have not found evidence that recovering from COVID-19 confers immunity. Reilly wrote that we've learned sunlight and UV rays kill the virus within minutes. That doesn't mean people can expose themselves to UV light or sunlight to get rid of the virus. Scientific studies are being done to see if UV light can be used against COVID-19, but the studies are experimental at present. And doctors warn too much sunlight can lead to skin cancer.
Reilly noted the fatality rate if infected is far lower that initially thought. Good news. But doctors are beginning to wonder about long-term health impacts on those who survive COVID-19. The virus might not only affect the lungs, but also the heart, kidneys and liver, plus the possibility of post-traumatic stress disorder.
In closing, Reilly wrote that the time has come to use real-world evidence gathered during the stay-at-home order to limit harm and focus our resources on protecting the most vulnerable.
I agree.
Medical experts advise taking precautionary measures to protect yourself and others. Washing hands protects us. Wearing masks protects others in case we are asymptomatic carriers of the virus. With businesses reopening, I will wear a mask when going inside to protect other customers and the employees. If the employees are not wearing masks to protect me, I immediately will walk out.
Dan Rusnak.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.