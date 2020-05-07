Lack of essentials
to fight germs worrisome
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
People in Richmond have witnessed some very curious and disturbing results in our daily lives since the coronavirus entered our state. I cannot comprehend the shortage of all paper goods, which seems to be easing.
Another concern I have is the very worrisome lack of 70% isopropyl alcohol, which can quickly kill virus germs. I have been in at least 10 drug and grocery stores seeking rubbing alcohol to wipe down counters and doors. When I inquire, no one seems to know why it is not available. Nor is hydrogen peroxide available. Sanitizing wipes have not been seen or heard of since this pandemic began. I have been using some mouthwash with a low alcohol content to clean.
The ABC stores are running at full blast and sales are going through the roof. The other side of that story is there are no Alcoholics Anonymous meetings available unless you are into computer meetings, which do not offer any of the human contact that is vital for recovery.
Seems we all need lots of high-tech stuff, but some simple stuff is missing and this cannot possibly be good for our outcome.
Be safe and pray a lot.
Charlotte B. Pierce.
Midlothian.
