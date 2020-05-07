Projection models based
on ever-changing data
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Models of projected infections and deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic notoriously have ranged far and wide over the past several months, subject to repeated wild adjustments. Here, in short, is why:
Initial conditions (unknown, poorly known, unknowable) plus myriad, repeatedly bifurcating paths along which initial conditions might unfold plus uncertainty and nonlinear behavior plus complexity and chaos theories equals inaccurate, always shifting forecasts.
Modeling sounds good, but often rests on quicksand.
Keith Tidman.
Bethesda, Md.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"Modeling sounds good, but often rests on quicksand." So don't go out tap dancing quite yet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.