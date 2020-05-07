Projection models based

on ever-changing data

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Models of projected infections and deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic notoriously have ranged far and wide over the past several months, subject to repeated wild adjustments. Here, in short, is why:

Initial conditions (unknown, poorly known, unknowable) plus myriad, repeatedly bifurcating paths along which initial conditions might unfold plus uncertainty and nonlinear behavior plus complexity and chaos theories equals inaccurate, always shifting forecasts.

Modeling sounds good, but often rests on quicksand.

Keith Tidman.

Bethesda, Md.

