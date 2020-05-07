Protesting mask-wearing
puzzles reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have watched with interest the protests over wearing a mask when out in public.
I am curious as to why people did not protest being told to wear a shirt and shoes in a restaurant. Wait. Did someone just say, “It’s a health issue”?
I rest my case.
Betty Greer Caldwell.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Those protesting mask wearing are just foolish and frankly stupid....It doesn't hurt them if someone wears a mask...But these same people who go on and on about personal freedom are just fine with controlling others freedom....MAGA...Moron's every single one of them...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.