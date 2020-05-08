Is swapping cropland for

solar farms wise choice?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In thinking about the new initiative to convert to 100% renewable power sources in the not too distant future, I'm wondering how many acres of solar farms and wind farms it will take to make that happen? Given that the footprint for solar farms matches that of row-crop acres and timberland in eastern Virginia, how is that trade-off going to look if the conversion takes place?

David Anderton.

Powhatan.

