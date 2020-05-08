Northam must block
further pipeline work
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his op-ed column “Making society more resilient to environmental threats,” Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew Strickler included two points that strongly resonated: “Everything is connected” and “The federal government is undermining environmental protections.” These realities mandate that states do everything in their power to protect the health of their communities, waterways and air. Decisions made by state-level regulatory agencies, and legislative and executive branches are that much more crucial when the federal government works to dismantle decadeslong protections.
I cannot agree, however, with Strickler’s assertion that “Virginia is doing everything it can to address these challenges.” Before state-level water certification permits were issued in 2017 for the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines, community members, engineers, karst and soil specialists, health advocates and allies all warned of the harm that would come from construction through Virginia. The permitted construction has resulted in significant water quality degradation and negative impacts to ecosystems, farms, forests and livelihoods in Virginia, most especially in the counties along the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s route: Giles, Craig, Montgomery, Franklin, Roanoke and Pittsylvania — areas that have limited medical resources during the ongoing health crisis.
Adequately addressing Virginia’s environmental challenges and related health impacts means Gov. Ralph Northam should declare the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines “nonessential.” As the Department of Environmental Quality has reduced monitoring capacity during the COVID-19 crisis, any staging for potential future construction should not occur at this time. To additionally address the ruinous impacts from the pipelines, the Northam administration, the attorney general’s office and the State Water Control Board should contact the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and ask, on behalf of protecting Virginia, to suspend the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for both pipelines. Each lacks multiple permits required for the federal authorization. Allowing the projects to move forward runs counter to addressing the environmental and health challenges Virginia faces.
Jessica Sims.
Richmond.
