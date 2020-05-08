Second development plan
as deadly to city as first
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Richmond community should be on guard against the second wave of a silent scourge that threatens to undermine our local economy. I am, of course, referring to the developers behind the failed Navy Hill plan. It has reared its ugly head in a second wave to offer $3.17 million for Richmond's public safety building, which is assessed by the city at $15.4 million. As many have pointed out, land is at a premium near Virginia Commonwealth University's landlocked health campus; no discount or subsidy to private developers for this coveted land is warranted.
Richmond City Council laudably exercised correct social distancing from the first wave of the insidious proposal by Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell and his associates. The first wave proposal would have mortgaged the real estate taxes of most of downtown Richmond for the next 30 years. Unfortunately, it appears that Mayor Levar Stoney's close fraternization with Farrell has resulted in the mayor catching the bug.
Side effects of the second wave might result in red cheeks and blushing: We recall how N.H. District Corp. shamelessly stated that the same proposed Ronald McDonald House Charities and VCU offices could not possibly be built without the full $1.5 billion package.
Please exercise all caution when approached by these lobbyists infected with a zeal for lining their pockets. Richmond City Council should keep a proper distance of at least a 10-foot pole from this second wave proposal.
Charles Pool.
Richmond.
