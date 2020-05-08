Should legislature check
Northam's authority?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When a governor declares an emergency because of a natural disaster, the need for government help is obvious, the mitigation activities are focused and widely agreed upon, and the governor's order is temporary. During the coronavirus pandemic, however, Gov. Ralph Northam has issued long-lasting, wide-ranging orders affecting every aspect of public and private daily life — decrees that can seem arbitrary and inconsistent: If you can buy clothes at Walmart, why can’t you go to a clothing store? If you can park at Lowe’s, why can’t you park at a church? If you can get an abortion, why can’t you get your hair cut?
In the Code of Virginia, section 44-146.17 empowers the governor to declare an emergency and then vests him with almost unlimited power to control the populace and suspend constitutional rights in the name of that emergency. Even if his orders are for the public good, isn’t allowing one person such open-ended authority an invitation to abuse of power?
Where are the people's representatives? It is appalling that the General Assembly would ever have vested such unchecked power in the governor, without also requiring legislative oversight or ratification of his emergency actions. The General Assembly should convene to put limits on how far the governor can go and for how long.
Meanwhile, it appears each business and each congregation will have to go to court to escape the governor’s thumb.
Robin Traywick Williams.
Crozier.
