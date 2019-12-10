May Silvestri's impact
be long-lasting in RVA
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
How remarkable were the pre-Thanksgiving news story “Longtime RTD publisher retires” and three related letters published days later (two from his earlier peers), including one titled “Silvestri was heartbeat of The Times-Dispatch.” And what a season to celebrate Tom Silvestri's contributions.
Silvestri graduated from Pace University (1977, B.S.) and stuck around to become a New York reporter. From there he decamped to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 1980. Along the way he earned an M.B.A. at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1986 (a nice extracurricular). From 2005 on, he was president as well as publisher, setting the dynamic and tone for much that followed. He is foremost in acknowledging the deep gifts of his colleagues.
A specialist usage comes to mind. "Communitarianism" gained currency in the 1980s. It models societies as based on “ties of affection, kinship and sense of common purpose and tradition, as opposed to the meager morality of contractual ties entered into between a loose conglomeration of individuals” (Simon Blackburn, 2016, The Oxford Dictionary of Philosophy). Communitarianism includes center-right and center-left politics, the honoring of public virtues and virtuosos and cultivating culture and multiculturalism (think museums, avenues, and food festivals). Those are especially good places to be in a newspaper.
Emblematic of the above are Silvestri’s initiation of “Public Squares” and associated initiatives at RTD facilities from 2005 on. They are successors of the town square as a space for discussion of issues of the day. At latest blush, the week now gives us respectively Culture, Food, Fun, Health, Insight, Living and Weekend. Plus, history every day. Talk about continuing education.
It’s hard to think of a more persistent and engaging advocate for River City and environs. May we say “Oyez!” to the New York Yankee? Long may his legacy and presence flourish.
Thomas J. Meeks.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.