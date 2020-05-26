Name changes not priority

for Hanover schools

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The news that U.S. District Judge Robert Payne dismissed the lawsuit filed by the NAACP to change the names of two Hanover schools is encouraging. This action is a welcome respite from the anti-everything Confederate agenda currently in vogue in the General Assembly. How much evidence does it take for the name changers to realize that about three-fourths of Hanover citizens when polled in 2018 did not want the names changed? The result of that poll is called a majority. The Hanover School Board voted 5-2 not to change names, which also is a majority.

Hanover schools should focus on improving instruction and increasing teacher salaries. If the teachers in Hanover were polled about priorities, wasting exorbitant sums of money on name changes probably would not top their list.

Claude R. Mayo.

Burke.

