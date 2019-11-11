Preference vote denies

citizens right to choose

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I would consider myself an independent-minded voter. I was looking forward to casting my ballot in the Republican presidential primary. But I realized the Virginia Republican Party chose to close ranks and deny myself and all Republicans the right to vote in an open format. They instead chose to hold a presidential preference vote at the state convention. The people of Virginia deserve to be able to vote for whomever they want without having to jump through hoops. I call on both the Republican and Democratic parties to stop holding conventions and give the power back to the people. If you want to vote in the Republican primary, I respect that. If you want to vote in the Democratic primary, I also respect that. Conventions trample on our right to choose because it gives power to the few instead of the whole. I wish parties didn't try to protect their incumbent by using a convention and instead let the people make that decision on their own.

Alex Culp.

Mechanicsville.

