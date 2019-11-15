More action needed
to protect environment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many of us feel that we do our part to care for our world. We recycle, take bags to the grocery store, limit the use of plastic and even discourage the use of drinking straws.
There are, however, other things that can be done:
• Hang your clothes outside. Many communities do not allow clotheslines, which is as ridiculous as not allowing reusable bags in a store.
• Demand that manufacturers make disposable diapers that are recyclable and affordable. Disposable diapers are the biggest offenders in our landfills.
• Stop the clear-cutting for new development. And stop putting retail right up to the road. We all know the benefits of trees. Planting a few crape myrtles does not make up for taking down a decades-old oak.
Barbara Parker.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.