Elections provide opportunity for renewal
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Times-Dispatch deserves real appreciation for its comprehensive presentation of local candidates competing for our votes in the Nov. 5 election. The expensive paid political ads we see far too often are mere slogans and negative depictions of the opposition. We desperately need more thoughtful discussions and more nonpartisan venues in order to evaluate and compare aspiring public officials.
Though certain public servants will fail us and we are always in the process of renewal, this nation has been well-served by those who participate in and run our political processes. For more than 200 years, our leaders often have fallen short, but our adherence to democracy, the rule of law and our three branches of government, all embodied in our Constitution, have held us together. So has Americans’ respect for each other.
During campaigns, fierce competition between parties is, of course, perennial and a good thing. But the demonization of a candidate’s opponent is not. Neither Republicans nor Democrats are evil. Neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump deserve the “lock her/him up” chants. Current efforts by Republicans to label their opponents as extremists are particularly egregious.
Our politicians and those who promote them often need to conduct themselves better, but they are all patriots, struggling to find solutions to our complex, very challenging problems. Voters’ tasks are to know as much as we can, always demand the best from would-be public officials and make wise decisions on Election Day. Tuesday is our next chance to make our government as good as the American people. Let’s seize it.
Ben Ragsdale.
Richmond.
