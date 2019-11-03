Recap shows
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When Donald Trump became president, the Republicans had control of both houses of Congress and the presidency for the next two years.
What legislation was passed, and what wasn't passed?
If not for Sen. John McCain, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would have been repealed, with nothing to replace it. Would it have been a good thing to allow insurance companies to deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions, and to not let children stay on their parents' policies until age 26? Why would the Republicans want that? If everybody got insured under the ACA, the program would have been very beneficial for all. I think the public-private partnership would have worked effectively.
A huge tax cut was passed with the idea that the economy would boom and growth would get to 5% or 6%, and the deficits would start to shrink. Did that happen? No, the economy is doing OK, but it was growing before the tax cuts. The current gross domestic product estimate is now around 2% to 2.5% percent growth.
And remember when Trump met with Democrats and Republicans in the White House and talked of a bipartisan immigration bill? The two parties got together and came up with a plan a week later, and it did offer some money for a southern border wall. But when the bill was brought to the White House, Trump did a U-turn on the deal and nixed the whole thing. Just more chaos going forward.
This isn't fake news — just a recap of past events.
Bobby Silver.
Henrico.
