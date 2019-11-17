Reader weighs pros, cons
in RVA monument debate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent column by Michael Paul Williams about the City Council and Richmond’s monuments, I was drawn to Councilwoman Kimberly Gray’s comment, "If you want true change, you focus on building the new."
If the predictable politically driven arguments about tearing down the monuments are set aside, guidance can be taken from Gray’s words, to focus on “the new,” meaning the future. In doing so, there are questions that should be posed and answered:
• What will replace the monuments if they are torn down? And what will happen to the monuments once removed?
• What will the impact be on race relations in Richmond (and the country) if the monuments are torn down? Or left standing?
• What will the full commercial and financial impact be on Richmond if the monuments are no longer there as tourist attractions? And what will tearing down the monuments do to the value of real estate on Monument Avenue? Or the esteem of living there?
• Are there relevant lessons in history to learn from? Should we look to ISIS, which tried to destroy the memory of history to make themselves more important and powerful? Should we look to the Holocaust, where the awful memory of it needs to be sustained so it will never happen again?
• What lessons are young people being taught by tearing down the monuments? Is it teaching them that their public outcry can make a difference? Or is it teaching them that if they don’t like something in history, they should eliminate it?
I am not wise enough or experienced enough to know the answers to these questions nor to other questions that might be more germane. But it seems to me that tearing down the monuments will have a multifaceted impact, and most of it negative. While leaving the monuments up might have some short-term blowback, Richmond will be strong enough to reach a new equilibrium that will leave it in a better place than where it is today.
Bruce Kelley.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.