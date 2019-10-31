Speed bumps no help on
pothole-riddled road
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Every day I drive through my neighborhood to get to work. The city apparently believes that the proper way to repair enormous potholes is to initially have a crew come out and put a large red cone in the hole, usually obstructing traffic in the middle of the street. After about two or three weeks, it appears they send a second crew out to paint a white “x” on the hole and then replace the cone to mark the hole.
Eventually, the city does send a crew out to patch the pothole, but several streets that I drive on every day have falling holes, and patching is not the answer. It appears the road is sinking, which potentially could cause damage to all cars that drive on these streets.
On one of the main streets that I drive along every day, I recently noticed that instead of fixing the road issues correctly and promptly, crews have now put a speed bump on that street. The street is not deteriorating because of people driving too fast. The streets are deteriorating due to lack of proper maintenance by the city of Richmond. It does appear that the placement of these speed bumps is the favorite way to improve traffic flow but actually filling up these potholes and picking up leaves in people’s yards would really make a difference.
Carl J. Witmeyer II.
Ashland.
