Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was notified that I will be receiving something in the mail called an “Official Republican Voter Scorecard,” which shows that, according to the Republican Party, I have only a grade of B- for my voting history, while other first-named neighbors have far superior scores. It further says that “election officials are watching my neighbors voting performance.” Mine too, apparently.

I’m neither Republican nor Democrat and find this sort of political garbage both offensive and creepy. This, along with the endless daily barrage of literature from the political candidates, makes me want to walk away from the voting booth.

Carol Whitney.

Henrico.

