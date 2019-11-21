Cellphone not only thing
distracting U.S. drivers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thirty-eight minutes. Twenty-two miles. However I look at it, I have a long drive to school every morning with my sister. Typically, at 7 a.m., our commute from South Chesterfield to Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond is jampacked with cars, bikes and pedestrians. Normally our route takes us along Iron Bridge Road up to Chippenham Parkway, and we take some smaller roads to get the last 4 miles to school. Along Chippenham, drivers are constantly cutting off other cars and swerving out of their lanes due to a lack of focus on the road, whether it is from cellphone use, putting on last-minute makeup, or eating on the way to work. If drivers could be pulled over and ticketed for not focusing on the road, these problems might be reduced.
In 2013, texting while driving was officially named a primary traffic offense, with a fine of $125; the fine is doubled if it is a second offense. Although this is a step in the right direction, nothing in the Motor Vehicles section of the Virginia Code says anything about distracted driving while using something other than a cellphone. If the General Assembly were to pass a bill allowing police to pull over distracted drivers, think of the car crashes that could be prevented and the lives that could be saved.
At some point, every driver has been cut off or almost crashed into by a driver swerving out of his lane. According to the National Safety Council, 40,000 people were killed in car accidents in 2018. If we don’t try to stop distracted drivers, that number will only increase, making the roads more dangerous for inexperienced student drivers.
Ben Blair.
Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ben Blair -- I get the sentiment, but remember that "cutting off other cars" and "swerving out of your lane" are already infractions under the vehicle code -- as is just about any other mistake you could make behind the wheel. We don't need more laws; but perhaps better enforcement of the ones we already have.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.