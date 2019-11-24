Changes to gun laws

needed now

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am deeply appreciative that during a recent school shooting at a California high school one of the teachers grabbed a gunshot wound kit that she kept in her classroom and wrapped the wounds of a student who had been shot twice. I am profoundly saddened that we have regressed to the level that a high school teacher keeps a kit to be prepared for a school shooting.

The Republican Party has sold its soul to the National Rifle Association on gun control, which is a public safety issue, not a political issue. The NRA would better serve by promoting abolition of high-capacity automatic military-style weapons that serve no public purpose. As a strict constitutionalist, I support the Second Amendment as it was intended, so the right to keep and bear the arms that existed in 1789, namely flintlocks and muskets, by members of a well-regulated militia, shall not be infringed.

James Madison, Patrick Henry and other founders wanted the Second Amendment so that the people could protect themselves against tyranny of a government seizing military control of the populace, which I do not perceive to be a risk in our society. The founders never contemplated mentally troubled people spraying high volumes of bullets into schools, churches, concert venues and workplaces.

We need gun licensing and registration, and we need to limit the use of assault weapons to the military. Not soon — now.

Marvin Rosman.

Henrico.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription