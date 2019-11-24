Changes to gun laws
needed now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am deeply appreciative that during a recent school shooting at a California high school one of the teachers grabbed a gunshot wound kit that she kept in her classroom and wrapped the wounds of a student who had been shot twice. I am profoundly saddened that we have regressed to the level that a high school teacher keeps a kit to be prepared for a school shooting.
The Republican Party has sold its soul to the National Rifle Association on gun control, which is a public safety issue, not a political issue. The NRA would better serve by promoting abolition of high-capacity automatic military-style weapons that serve no public purpose. As a strict constitutionalist, I support the Second Amendment as it was intended, so the right to keep and bear the arms that existed in 1789, namely flintlocks and muskets, by members of a well-regulated militia, shall not be infringed.
James Madison, Patrick Henry and other founders wanted the Second Amendment so that the people could protect themselves against tyranny of a government seizing military control of the populace, which I do not perceive to be a risk in our society. The founders never contemplated mentally troubled people spraying high volumes of bullets into schools, churches, concert venues and workplaces.
We need gun licensing and registration, and we need to limit the use of assault weapons to the military. Not soon — now.
Marvin Rosman.
Henrico.
"We need gun licensing and registration, and we need to limit the use of assault weapons to the military."
You left out "and criminals" as most of your ilk would deny these weapons to police departments.
And as to your "registry" - that's a vital step RE gun confiscation / 2nd amendment infringement. New Zealand is proof that you cannot confiscate what you cannot locate... and even though registration proved ineffective in preventing gun related crime - anti-gun zealots want to make sure when they and their fellow subversives regain (abrogate?) authority that there's a handy-dandy list of all of the weapons in the good ol' US of A.
Once the FASCISTS (Republicans) are finally removed from America's back, America can get back to solving problems rather than ignoring them... GUN NATION is not going to like the future very much because once it loses [power it will never even get it back pushing guns on our country..., We just have to get the FASCISTS OUT first... ~~~ Bob
