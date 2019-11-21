'Come heres' contribute

to Virginia economy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With regard to Joseph W. Crockett’s Letter to the Editor, "Will 'NoVAfication' drive tax dollars north?" I am a proud member of the “come here crowd,” having arrived in Norfolk in 1965 to report for duty on a submarine. I came here from the crime-infested, poorly serviced, high-taxed area of the Boston suburbs with my bad voting habits (as a lifelong independent). According to Crockett, everywhere but the Northern Virginia area will soon be destitute, overtaxed, paid too much and in danger of all potential employers moving south. Probably 90% of the folks I know in Richmond and associated suburbs are "come heres." They also are, for the most part, high achievers with high salaries who pay high taxes, thereby contributing greatly to the economy. Virginia is a great place to live, but so are the other 49 states. We need to learn more about the rest of the country and try to work positively to a better understanding. Name-calling and erroneous assumptions are not the way to pull the country together. Get out and travel. The United States is by far one of the most interesting countries on the globe. The people aren’t bad, either.

Stephen E. DuBosky.

Providence Forge.

