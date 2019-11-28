Community must pitch in
to keep James River clean
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a member of the Richmond community, it pains me to see all the trash that floods the sides of roads and public places. Our community must start picking up trash before we kill our environment and its wildlife. If we are not careful, our environment will become a natural trash can. Just think of the litter that flows into the James River, into the stomachs of animals that are needed in our environment and into the fish and seafood that we eat. Do you really want to eat plastic?
The amount of plastic that enters the James River is unacceptable. Though it might seem easy to toss trash anywhere when you don’t see a trash can, it isn’t easy to clean up later. You also might think, “It’s just one piece of trash,” but that’s what everyone else is thinking, too.
We need to make a change. If you are kayaking, walking along the river bank or swimming in the James River, pick up the trash you see. Doing this would be a good start to cleaning up the river. Keep the James River clean so we no longer fear that we are killing our environment.
Lily Jennette.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.