Congress must act to cut
postal service losses
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The RTD's editorial "Mail miscues: A sense of urgency" addressed the pressing problem of U.S. Postal Service losses, which continue to grow astronomically — up to $8.8 billion in fiscal year 2019. The editorial included some of the causes and some of the miscues of late, but hopefully our senators and congressional representatives are pressing for corrective action as soon as possible. No doubt they or the right committee will be fighting a tough union and laws that need to be changed. My wife and I appreciate the mail service we have received over many years, but 90% of our mail is junk (ads and solicitations) that doesn't earn much for the Postal Service. First-class mail earns much more but is used less and less. Increasing first-class mail costs significantly might be counterproductive.
As a retired federal worker, I appreciate my pension but pay a lot for health insurance and taxes. From the little that I know, Postal Service retirees (and workers) pay relatively small amounts for both. This is another area to study for possible cost savings. Let's all keep working on the issues to break even or at least reduce the deficit to $1 billion or less.
Bill Wallace.
Glen Allen.
At the heart of USPS losses is a little known provision that the USPS sock away un-godly amounts of CA$$$H for future pensions... ~~~ Bob
