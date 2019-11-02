Driver's light sentence
bewilders reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am bewildered and angered after reading about the sentence handed down to Claire Carr, who fatally struck three people on state Route 288 in 2018. Carr, an attorney, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and received a one-year jail sentence with work release. Approximately 260 days, including weekday holidays, may be spent making an excellent living among free society resulting in no financial loss, unlike the victims' families forced to pay for the damage she caused. Is it not unlawful for any person to operate a moving vehicle on the highways in the commonwealth while using a handheld communications device? The average Virginian might not know the answer, but a Doctor of Law probably should. Condolences to those who suffer the loss of those who also might have been "outstanding citizens."
Daniel Gerritz.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.