Driver's light sentence

bewilders reader

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am bewildered and angered after reading about the sentence handed down to Claire Carr, who fatally struck three people  on state Route 288 in 2018. Carr, an attorney, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and received a one-year jail sentence with work release.  Approximately 260 days, including weekday holidays, may be spent making an excellent living among free society resulting in no financial loss, unlike the victims' families forced to pay for the damage she caused. Is it not unlawful for any person to operate a moving vehicle on the highways in the commonwealth while using a handheld communications device? The average Virginian might not know the answer, but a Doctor of Law probably should. Condolences to those who suffer the loss of those who also might have been "outstanding citizens."

Daniel Gerritz.

Richmond.

