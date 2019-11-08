Trump wrong to ignore
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“Climate change is the most important issue we face,” according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. But recent news stories report that climate change will not be on the agenda at the 2020 G7 Summit, according to the White House.
The Times reported that France, Japan, Canada, Great Britain and Germany are raising concerns that climate change will be left out of the meeting, stating that “the first matter of concern for our populations in Europe and the U.S. is climate change."
President Donald Trump recently notified the United Nations that he would withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Trump intends to increase production of fossil fuels, which drives climate change.
Trump’s ignorance of the climate change crisis could not be greater.
In September, Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, addressed the U.N.'s Climate Action Summit in New York, bluntly railing against world leaders of the world, saying, “You have failed us.” She also could have told them: "Remember, you do not inherit the Earth from your ancestors; you borrow it from your children."
Thunberg will expose Trump's poisonous lassitude like Rachel Carson did pesticides.
That’s a weapon against climate change we don’t have yet, an expose like Carson's "Silent Spring." The lack of legislative action is the cry of the youth in the streets. "Silent Spring" was published in 1962, and by the end of that year, 40 bills had been introduced in state legislatures for the regulation of pesticides.
Winston Churchill said at the start of World War II, a war not unlike our threatening engagement with climate change: “We shall fight in the seas and oceans, defend our (land), whatever the cost may be, we shall never surrender.” Our youth agree.
Daniel Zeigler.
North Chesterfield.
