UVA pay raise still
not enough to live on
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Holt M. Livesay Sr. thinks the raise for the University of Virginia full-time, benefit-eligible employees to $15 per hour is too much. I found where the living wage before taxes in Virginia for a single person is approximately $28,800 per year. Housing is $11,752 and food is $2,986. At $12.75 per hour, the wage before the raise for a 40-hour workweek and 52 weeks comes to $26,520 before taxes. This is $2,311 below the living wage for a single person. At $15 per hour, a 40-hour workweek and 52 weeks, it comes to $31,200 per year. This is $2,369 above the living wage. But out of this $31,200 income, there are still state and federal taxes as well as FICA deductions. The benefits referred to are not free. There is payroll deduction. The amount depends on what coverage you choose. Most likely, an individual will have a car payment, car insurance and car repairs. With all these deductions, that extra $2.25 per hour pay increase doesn't seem that large. I am not a UVA alumnus but I am a Virginia taxpayer. I don't understand why it took so long to give the employees the raise.
And as for his use of the quote "Those who can, do; and those who can't, teach," I would love for Livesay to volunteer to teach at any school and maybe he would not be so quick to use those words.
Darrell Rettig.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.