Trump accomplishments
ignored by Democrats
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The highly successful raid on ISIS by our American military special forces that resulted in the death of terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is another in a growing list of accomplishments under President Donald Trump’s leadership that Democrats and the left-wing media would like to ignore as much as possible. Add to this list his successful initiatives in extricating this country from the seriously flawed international treaties of the Obama era (Iran nuclear pact, Paris Agreement on climate change) coupled with his effective confrontation of NATO allies regarding their disproportionate financial contributions and his strong advocacy resulting in Jerusalem being recognized as the rightful capital of Israel. These are the underpinnings of both a significant and enduring presidential legacy, especially in the area of foreign affairs.
This president’s record in domestic affairs is no less impressive, but don’t expect any kudos from the impeachment-obsessed Democratic Party or the mainstream media. Since Trump’s election in 2016, we’ve seen record-high stock prices and historic low unemployment numbers.
Finally, the most lasting legacy of any president is the lifetime Supreme Court appointments he makes. Trump has appointed two outstanding justices to our highest court in Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both of whom are judicially conservative and committed to protecting the integrity of the Constitution and the original intent of our Founding Fathers.
Despite such a backdrop of accomplishments by this president, it is very predictable the Democrats will nevertheless continue their witch hunt to find anything possible in an effort to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.
David Edmunds.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.