Punish criminals, not

permitted gun owners

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I do not understand why so many people are screaming about the National Rifle Association (NRA). I am a concealed carry weapons permit holder. Permit holders have very low rates of any type of violation, and when they do, it's typically that they forgot to take off their guns or did not notice the sign saying "No guns." Check the stats: The NRA promotes safety. Concealed carry weapons permit holders have been through a thorough background check. It's time to quit making new laws that punish the wrong people and start punishing criminals more severely.

David Hancock.

North Chesterfield.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription