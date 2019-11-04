Punish criminals, not
permitted gun owners
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I do not understand why so many people are screaming about the National Rifle Association (NRA). I am a concealed carry weapons permit holder. Permit holders have very low rates of any type of violation, and when they do, it's typically that they forgot to take off their guns or did not notice the sign saying "No guns." Check the stats: The NRA promotes safety. Concealed carry weapons permit holders have been through a thorough background check. It's time to quit making new laws that punish the wrong people and start punishing criminals more severely.
David Hancock.
North Chesterfield.
David Hancock,
The NRA doesn't care how many people die...They care about gun sales and gun manufacturers stock prices......
Mr. Hancock, the gun control lobby has no problem with your gun or your mode of carrying it. Would you have any problem with a law that requires a background check, like the one you underwent, carried out for every gun purchase in America? That is all we want. Fair enough?
