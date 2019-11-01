Long list of appointees puzzles reader
of Metro Business
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Each week in the Metro Business section there are numerous gubernatorial appointments. In the Oct. 28 edition, they were for the Board of Dentistry, Board of Trustees of the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership (Genedge Alliance), Citizens Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority, Virginia Port Authority Board of Commissioners, Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention, Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence, Board of Juvenile Justice, Board of Social Work, Citizens Advisory Committee on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion (also noted above), Data Sharing and Analytics Advisory Committee, Employment Service Organization Steering Committee, Milk Commission, State Water Control Board and the Research and Technology Advisory Board. That is 14 boards and committees, with a total of 44 individuals for that one week.
I have often wondered: Are all of these boards and committees necessary? Does the governor know all of these people, much less their qualifications? If not, how are they chosen? Are they paid? Are they reimbursed for their out-of-pocket expenses? Those who volunteer their time on important boards and committees are to be commended, and the rest of us should appreciate their efforts. I still am left to wonder if we are “over-boarded” and “over-committeed.”
One committee that caught my eye was the Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention. The name sounds like it might be a Committee to Prevent Juvenile Justice, which I am sure is not the intent.
David Hartz.
Midlothian.
