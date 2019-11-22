Debate format
needs overhaul
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Contemporary presidential debates are an indictment of the media, though neither Democrats or Republicans seem to care.
For some reason, the political parties are perfectly willing to have their candidates dictated to by a hoard of media editorialists, each with his own agenda, asking questions designed to elicit the answers the questioner wants to hear or to demean and manipulate the answerer.
I don't get it. These candidates are in a contest to be the leader of the free world. If they can't conduct a debate among themselves using a very simple framework overseen by an unobtrusive, neutral moderator, they don't belong on the stage.
As viewers saw in the most recent debate, the format produced nothing more than each candidate regurgitating his or her prepared talking points (or practiced extraneous comments) in a format that treats the candidates like a class of 8-year-olds. After two hours, I learned little more than the political bent of the questioners.
Chuck Green.
Glen Allen.
