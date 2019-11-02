Sentence didn't deliver
justice to families
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was pleased that the driver of the car that killed three individuals on state Route 288 in Goochland last year was finally sentenced this week. But what a great deal she got. I wish that Goochland Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Caudill had fought harder for the victims and their families. Yes, he might have had to do some heavy lifting to get a conviction, but I think any jury would have been able to deal with a few minor time discrepancies between cellphone time and car clock time.
Three people and an unborn child are dead and the killer will spend evenings and weekends in jail for a year. That means that even though she could have been sentenced to as much as 30 years in jail, she will spend just nine months of actual time behind bars due to her sweetheart work-release arrangement. Carr, an attorney herself, and her high-powered criminal attorney clearly overwhelmed the Goochland commonwealth's attorney, who gave away the keys to the castle in this sad case. The families of those killed have a right to be angry. But at least the commonwealth's attorney can say he got a "conviction."
Donald L. Unger.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.