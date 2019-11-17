Ousting predators
might not end abuse
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
An article recently published in USA Today titled “They were accused of sexually abusing children, now they’re the priest next door” is well worth reading. My hope once more is that the Catholic Church will clean up its act so that "all" children, inside and outside of the church, will be safe. When will it sink in? Just because predators have been ousted from the church or left of their own volition does not mean that they have stopped abusing. The names of “all” accused persons, under the umbrella of the church, need to be turned over to the authorities. I’m thankful this issue is being investigated.
Dottie Klammer.
North Chesterfield.
