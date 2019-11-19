Are millennials facing

a housing debt crisis?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In reading the front-page story “Defining a community,” I found a very disturbing statement made by a realtor with regard to millennials being able to afford a house when they are saddled with student loan payments. She said, “There are a lot of loan programs out there.” Remember 2008. There were a lot of loan programs out there and a lot of folks lost their homes. Millennials were encouraged to incur astronomical student debt, and now are enticed to incur even more debt. Is another 2008 on the horizon?

Doug Keadle.

Moseley.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription