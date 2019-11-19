Are millennials facing
a housing debt crisis?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In reading the front-page story “Defining a community,” I found a very disturbing statement made by a realtor with regard to millennials being able to afford a house when they are saddled with student loan payments. She said, “There are a lot of loan programs out there.” Remember 2008. There were a lot of loan programs out there and a lot of folks lost their homes. Millennials were encouraged to incur astronomical student debt, and now are enticed to incur even more debt. Is another 2008 on the horizon?
Doug Keadle.
Moseley.
