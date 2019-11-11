Exciting times ahead
for Virginians
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have a really great feeling after seeing the results of the election. I really do feel like we can have change. I know people will say, “Everyone thinks change will come when the country switches back to their side. But it always ends up being the same old same old.”
I know that is likely. But, I still want to hope. It is my first time experiencing the flip of a whole body of government to my preferred party, but I really do see hope ahead. We have elected people across the commonwealth with huge, exciting and inspiring ideas. Our state is heavily participating in the national conversation. We are addressing climate change and race relations and pipelines and LGBTQ+, and health care. Our delegates, Lee Carter, Danica Roem, Shelly Simonds, and many more are respected on a national stage. We have a huge voice in the nation right now. There is a good possibility that we could be the state that makes the Equal Rights Amendment a part of our Constitution. It is our turn to finally lead instead of trail behind everyone else.
I know it might be naive, but I really do think it is going to be an exciting time to live in Virginia for the next few years.
Thanks so much to everyone who volunteered over the past three years. You all did it.
Dylan Mabe.
Big Stone Gap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.