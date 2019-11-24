Equal opportunities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With regard to the recent RTD news story "At first public hearing on rezoning, parents urge Richmond School Board to pair schools," I would like to bring attention to ERASE Racism’s documentary called “A Tale of Two Schools: Race and Education on Long Island,” which illustrates the need for integration. The documentary focused on two African American students in Long Island who have similar characteristics and lifestyles. However, one student attended an all-black school and the other attended a more integrated school. The student’s outcomes are stark in comparison. The student at the integrated school had more opportunities and options for college than the student who attended the all-black high school. The information found in this documentary should be applied to the situation in Richmond. The documentary reinforces the need for integration and diversity in classrooms.

There is some truth in what Jerome Legions, president of the Carver Civic Association, said about giving the schools resources to lead to integration. If people invest in the school, including teachers, there will be a positive outcome in relation to academic achievement. However, more drastic measures should be taken to ensure integration, such as pairing of schools.

Kali Lockhart.

Harrisonburg.

