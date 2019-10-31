Service members put lives on line for country
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
President Donald Trump recently oversaw a U.S. military operation that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who, in the words of the president, died “like a dog” and coward, crying and screaming. Just like eight years ago when America and the free world celebrated the death of Osama bin Laden in an operation overseen by then-President Barack Obama, so this should be another moment of great rejoicing to all Americans and friends of liberty.
As a U.S. Army Captain, I believe that it is times like these when we should reflect on the grit and determination of those service members who actually risk their lives in the operations and achieve objectives for the good of the country. Their sacrifice often comes with little material or public reward except for the moral knowledge that they have made great achievements for the cause of freedom.
It is at these moments, too, we should rise above our daily banter and find collective unity in a common moment of celebration as Americans. The reign of al-Baghdadi was one of nightmarish terror for countless people, and he had his sights set on the United States until, with the help of a brave military dog, the U.S. military along with our allies ended his rule and then him.
Erich Reimer.
Chester.
