Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding Susan Ferguson's Letter to the Editor, "Officers had options other than deadly force," about the shooting of Gay Ellen Plack, be aware there have been several occasions where officers have been called to help families in stressful situations where the subject ended up dead. Generally, police are not trained to deal with someone suffering anguish and in crisis. Replace "welfare check" with "red flag" and you still create a deadly situation where police are going to approach, possibly invade, a citizen's home without warning and are prepared to do only one thing and that is to use force. As drafted, red flag legislation will allow anyone with a grudge to file a complaint and possibly trigger a fatal event.
Frank Hale.
North Chesterfield.
