Americans must embrace
a 'can-do' attitude
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The biggest problem in America today is not immigration or health insurance or taxes or any of the popular symptoms of our cultural dysfunction. The root cause of our cultural chaos is our loss of faith in the ideals upon which this country was founded.
Those ideals, which I call “Americanism,” are based on a belief in the natural rights of individuals to live their lives the way they choose, to define happiness and success for themselves and to be provided the freedom to pursue that life without obstruction from government. This requires an optimism and belief in self that we seem to have lost today. This freedom requires a great deal of personal responsibility and an “I can do it” outlook. Surely people given this freedom will fail, sometimes frequently, but the basic belief is if you work hard, continuously learn and grow and never give up, you can achieve your goals.
The sudden turn toward socialism is nothing less than a surrender of your right to individual freedom. It is, in fact, “giving up” and saying to yourself that “I can’t do it” so someone else is going to have to take over and do it for me. Ultimately, it's not about the cost of socialism or the flaws in capitalism. It's about how you want to live your life and who gets to decide that.
In our history as a nation, it's not just capitalism that defines us. Americanism is greater than that. No doubt our current social conditions fall short of our ideals; however, our collective failure does not mean we should “give up.” Our founding ideals are still valid. Just as free individuals persevere, we as a nation also can do the same — learn and grow from our failure and truly achieve our founding goals.
Gary Sheehan.
Sutherland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.