Reader reflects on
U.S. election practices
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Prior to moving to Richmond 20 years ago, we lived in Springfield. For some time, I was the precinct chairman for the Republican Party. Our neighbor and good friend, Mary Ann, held the same position for the Democratic Party. We adopted a practice over time of one bringing coffee and the other doughnuts to the polling place to share with each other during the long day. There was a low wall on either side of the walk leading to the school entrance, and when not handing out voting information, we would sit and nosh and chat.
During one election, I noticed an elderly Asian gentleman standing a short distance from us who had been watching us for some time. I introduced myself and voiced my curiosity as to what he was doing.
He was from a foreign country and was visiting his daughter and family. He said that he had been a cabinet member under two administrations in his country. Both times his administrations had been voted out of office, he had been jailed by the incoming administration. In his country, it was necessary to have armed soldiers at the polling places. Demonstrations, riots and killings took place. And here in America, people come and go with ease, and members of opposing parties share snacks and speak as friends.
It's important for me to remember that day. In spite of this period of acrimony that the country is suffering through, our election process still works.
Eugene Bush.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.