Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With regard to Anthony Gresham's Letter to the Editor, “Overfishing of Menhaden hurts striped bass catch,” the Chesapeake Bay is home to the largest striped bass (rockfish) nursery in the world and there has been much talk about the decline of rockfish in Virginia waters for years now. I can tell you why, and it’s pretty simple.

There used to be trillions of these filter-feeding, bottom-of-the-food-chain, high-protein fish in our waters. A now-foreign-owned company, Omega Protein in Reedville, continues to harvest an estimated 50,000 metric tons of menhaden out of the bay every year and grind them up for feed additives and profit. This is the only fish in Virginia still managed by our state legislature. Why? Lobbying and campaign money keep it this way.

If I took all the groceries out of your store, would you continue to travel to that store?

Tscharner D. Watkins III.

Richmond.

Editor's note: Tscharner D. Watkins III is chairman of the Virginia Agricultural Council.

