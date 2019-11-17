Overused phrases
irk instead of inform
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a careful daily reader of the printed news and TV watcher, I subject myself to the distilled versions of events around the world delivered by hopefully well-intentioned writers.
Unfortunately, I suffer from the worn phrases that are used to corral my attention by their mere repetition. So, I thought I would list those two-word adjective and noun combinations that irritate instead of lull me:
“Regular people,” “working class,” "just politics,” “everyday Americans,” “flyover states,” “targeted sanctions,” “across aisle,” “coordinated attack,” “pinpoint strike,” “collateral damage,” “peaceful negotiation.”
Also: “focus groups,” “data breach,” “identity theft,” “user error,” “political pundits,” “senior fellow,” “esteemed colleague” and “think tank.”
And just a few more: “fake news,” “class warfare,” “societal ills,” “border tension,” “impending recession” and “doomsday scenario.”
With all the hundreds of millions of clever real people trying to get a grip on what’s going on, maybe these phrases can be replaced by “meaningful paragraphs” and eventually make sense.
Finally, I have some hope that the benefactors of my favorite two-word phrase “(donor class)” will altruistically agree that it is time for us “regular people” to participate in choosing our leaders and picking our fights.
George Thompson.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.